Wet, windy start to autumn

Light to moderate rainfall arrived in central Indiana last night and the steady showers continue to fall early this morning! The storm system producing the showers will continue to travel northeast over Ohio and keep the rain chances around throughout the day. More than 2” of rain has been reported along Indy’s east side and along the I-69 corridor (data collected at 6:30 a.m.) An additional 1” to 3” will be possible by Thursday evening.

The chance for rain will linger on Thursday as the low pressure system meanders over the Great Lakes. Showers and cloud cover are going to wrap around the slow-moving area of low pressure. However, the rainfall rates will likely be much lighter compared to the embedded downpours we see today. It is going to be raw, windy, and cool today with temperatures hovering in the 50s.

Northwesterly winds will pick up in speed this afternoon. Gusts near 35 MPH are going to be a possibility. It’ll stay breezy overnight as well.

The autumnal equinox will occur at 3:21 p.m. today. We will not only lose daylight, but average temperatures will quickly fall too! Throughout the season, the average high temperature in Indianapolis will drop 37degrees! The average high is 39° on the winter solstice.