Wetter and cooler for Thursday as much-needed rain arrives in central Indiana

Big changes are underway! After Wednesday brought the sunniest day since mid June to central Indiana, we’re looking at clouds, wet weather and a cool down for Thursday.

A few showers have already developed across the state this morning. Have the umbrella as you’re heading out the door or sending kids to the bus stop.

Rain coverage will increase throughout the day, peaking by mid afternoon. While everyone has a shot at seeing wet weather today, the amounts we see will not be equal. The heaviest rain will setup in our southern counties, bringing as much as 1″-2″ of rainfall while the northern tier of central Indiana could see as little as a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

While the rain could be putting a damper on any outdoor plans you may have had, we do need it. As of Thursday morning, much of the state is considered to be “abnormally dry.” A few areas are even considered to be “moderately dry” and that includes the city of Bloomington.

Rain eases this evening and fog develops tonight. That could cause some travel trouble, with reduced visibility early Friday.

Daily rain chances continue through early next week but there will be plenty of dry time too. Most of Friday is looking dry with the chance for a few isolated to widely scattered showers at times.