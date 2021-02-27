Wetter, warmer and windier Sunday

After some early morning showers, Saturday has shaped up to be a fantastic day. Temperatures this afternoon peaked in the mid 50s and we had plenty of sunshine around.

Clouds will increase this evening ahead of our next chance for rain. This one will pack more of a punch, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to portions of the southern half of the state. Even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight. We stay dry for the early evening hours as temperatures remain very mild for this time of year.

Rain will start nearing the southern fringe of south-central Indiana closer to 11 O’clock tonight. The heaviest rain will fall pre-dawn Sunday morning, with the highest totals south of I-70. Totals of ~0.25″ to 0.50″ are favorable for the southern half of central Indiana. The rain will ease into the morning hours tomorrow but off and on showers will linger into the afternoon. This isn’t a washout kind of day, but you’ll still want to be prepared for the potential for more light showers if you’re going to be outside.

After 3 PM, we will be watching a narrow band of light to moderate showers move through the state, ahead of a cold front. This front will sweep the rain to our east, dry us out and cool us down.

Even with extra cloud cover and wetter weather around on Sunday, Temperatures on Sunday will be a their lowest shortly after midnight. By daybreak, we’re likely to be back into the low and mid 50s. Temperatures keep rising from there. By early Sunday afternoon, we have a shot at our first 60° day of the year in Indianapolis.

As the cold front slides through the state, expect windier conditions to develop Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusts to 25 mph will be possible at times. After the front passes, temperatures will start to cool quickly and set us up for a cooler but more seasonal start to the week. A quiet weather pattern sets up this week with comfortable temperatures for this time of year and a good bit of sunshine. The only hiccup in the forecast is a very slight potential for a light wintry mix very early Wednesday morning. Stay tuned!