That was a soggy start to the day with overnight rains dumping as much as five inches of rain in some locations.

SOGGY START

Tuesday was the LARGEST single-day rainfall in Indianapolis in nearly four months. The 1.21″ today is the largest since April 13th and among only 6 calendar days all year to produce a 1″ or greater total. Two-day totals are impressive especially in portions of Johnson, Decatur and Hancock counties. Radar and ground reports place amounts of 3″ to 6″ totals. Showers and a storm look to be much more limited in intensity and coverage rest of the evening and overnight. Locations in south-central Indiana or nearest to the nearly stationary front will have a better chance of a downpour and even a storm or two.

Nice cool off, agreed? Temperatures were as much as 20-degrees cooler than Monday and in Indianapolis, running at late September levels. However we can do better! There is still plenty of humidity in the air and that “muggly” air will linger for at least one more day.

WAITING ON ANOTHER FRONT

The front that passed has stalled and with little to no movement, the damp air and lack of wind will lead to areas of fog forming overnight. Wednesday will start damp but skies will brighten and temperatures will warm again back into the 80s. We are waiting on another front and that front will deliver a real knockout blow to the humidity. The next front passes Thursday and get ready for a real refreshing feel entering the weekend. Low temperatures starting Friday morning may be dipping into the 50s!