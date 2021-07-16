Wettest of the weekend is now, weather to improve despite lingering rain threat

SOGGY SUMMER SO FAR

NEW RAINFALL Friday brings monthly total to nearly 6″ making this the WETTEST July in six years in Indianapolis and 10th wettest summer on record to-date. Heaviest of the rainfall since midnight has fallen along and south of I-70. Just after 5pm, new DOWNPOURS & STORMS are moving slowly northeast over already saturated soils. Rainfall will remain at rather high coverage for the evening but rains will decrease in coverage after midnight. This lowering trend will continue into the weekend!

We will salvage the weekend as a wind shift early Saturday, a passing front – will aid in bringing more limited rainfall rest of the weekend. Coverage Saturday afternoon is only 20% and even lower Sunday. While we cannot rule out some rain this weekend it is IMPROVING! Even better news here as we now look to early next week for a string of DRY days!