We’ve gone dry in central Indiana as September rainfall remains small

Who needs the rain? It’s turned very dry from west central Indiana to Indianapolis. September 2020 has opened much like last year with very little rain being recorded at the official rain gauge for the cit on the southwest side. However the dry weather extended back to late August. Since August 19th (3 weeks) – it’s the DRIEST for the dates in 112 years. Only .2″ of rain officially for the city.

Rainfall departure from normal since August 19th.

There isn’t any significant chances coming our way, the exception Saturday evening with a 30% coverage shower or thunderstorm possible. Off the extended forecast machines, very little if any appreciable precipitation is in the cards. These numbers are a full inch below normal. We’ll be monitoring this trend.