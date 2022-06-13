INDIANAPOLIS — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in central Indiana. With highs likely reaching the middle to upper 90s, new record highs appear likely with additional heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings!

If you’re spending any time outside, it’s important to look out for signs of heat stroke. This information, courtesy of the Mayo Clinic.

Heat Stroke signs and symptoms

Increased body temperature – A body temperature of 104 F or higher, is the main sign of heatstroke

Altered mental state – Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability and more can all result from heat stroke

Sweating – If your skin is hot and dry to the touch, you could have heat stroke.

Nausea or vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing and racing heart rate

When you need to seek emergency health for heat stroke

If you need to seek emergency care, call 911 right away

Move the person to a cooler place

Lower the person’s temperature with cloths

Do NOT give the person anything to drink