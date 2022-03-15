INDIANAPOLIS – When warnings are issued, this means there is an imminent threat of severe weather. The National Weather Service will issue warnings. This is when you need to take action.

The statewide tornado drill is planned for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. This is when you should practice your safety plan and work any issues now before the severe weather season.

Seek shelter in the safe place of the building you are in

Call family and friends to let them know where you are

Stay up-to-date with the latest information

Stay in your designated safe place until the warning is cleared from your area. You will also need to monitor the severe weather threat in case another warning gets issued.

Sam Lashley, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says this is a great way to learn how to get to your safe place fast.

If it’s going to a basement, we want you to to practice. Is it a bathroom? Whatever your safe room is, it should be interior part of the room away from windows. Basements are our best. If you’re at work – is it the restrooms? Is it a closet, a safe room? When that test tornado warning comes out, everybody should practice, just as if it was a real one. Then you know the steps it’s going to take, how much time it’s going to take you to get the little safe areas. And then you’re not scrambling in a real situation to think, ‘Oh my gosh, where do I need to go?’ Or, ‘I didn’t think it would take that long to get there.’ So this is a time to work all those kinks out and then be ready. Sam Lashley, NWS Indy Meteorologist