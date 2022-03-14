INDIANAPOLIS – Before warnings are ever issued, the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center put out forecasts that include severe weather outlooks a few days out. These outlooks highlight areas where severe weather is possible. What can you do when the threat of severe weather is coming in the days ahead?

Have a plan, know the risk

Having a plan of action means having ways to receive warnings NOW: Download the Wx Authority App, set up alerts to send straight to your phone, have a weather radio, listen to the outdoor sirens

Store important documents in a waterproof, fireproof safe or box

These documents include birth certificates, social security cards, passports, and other documents you may need

Have a plan of action for all places. Do you know where to go when you are at your job or at the supermarket? It is good to be aware of those on any given day.

Know where a safe place is

Go the lowest level of the building you are in, to the most interior room away from exterior walls and windows, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside

Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for severe weather. These are typically issued several hours in advance.

What should you do when a watch is issued? Make sure your phone alerts are TURNED ON so warnings can be sent straight to your phone. Turn your weather radio on. Review your safety plan.