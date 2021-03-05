What’s behind the sunny streak?

We have opened up March with bright sunny skies, the brightest stretch of weather here in three years. The last time the skies we so sunny was exactly three years ago in March of 2018 when the second, third and the fourth of March were deemed at or about 100% sunny. We added just a few high clouds to the mix Friday but that wasn’t enough the dim that sunshine.

March 2021 is a young month but is on breakneck pace when it comes to sunshine production! Barely a week in, it has produced 82% possible sunshine, 50% is normal in March. We deserve it! Each of the past 14 months have been cloudier than average with the exception of last November.

We can thank a blocking pattern in the polar branch of the jet stream for the sunny and storm-free stretch. The jet stream wind pattern takes on the configuration of the letter Omega from the Greek alphabet. Large dips on either end of the continent with a large buckle or ridge in the center is the feature that meteorologist call an “Omega Blocking Pattern”.

The sunshine looks to remain plentiful through the weekend and into early next week then a shift is underway.

The pattern will undergo changes next week as a southwest flow is pointed into the state, elevating temperatures and rain chances. Until then, a sunny and seasonal weekend is expected.