When do we have our first 70-degree day?

March 2020 has already produced some very mild days, reaching 66° twice. Now that spring fever is at a premium, when can we expect a 70-degree day?

The average date of the high temperature of 70-degrees is May 5th, but unusually mild spells of weather can bring that level warmth much earlier in the year. The average date that a 70-degree day occurs officially in Indianapolis is not that far off. Scanning nearly 150 years of weather records, on average the date of the first 70° is March 18th.

The earliest 70-degree day came on January 11, 1890 while the longest wait came on April 24, 1984.

It has been 143 days since we recorded our last 70° day in Indianapolis (73° on October 20th). The longest span was 188 days in 1958 from October 8th to April 15th.

Could we reach 70° this week?

A strong warm up is in the works behind southwest winds starting Wednesday. Temperatures will elevate to the mid/upper 50s Wednesday then we make a run at 70° on Thursday. Clouds and the slight chance of rain will have a say on whether we get there or not so stay tuned for updates. At the time of this post, we are expecting Thursday to be the warmest of 2020, surpassing the Super Bowl Sunday high of 67°