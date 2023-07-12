Summer is in full swing as we approach the mid-way point in July heat typically takes hold. This year 6 days have reached 90-degrees but even with humidity we have yet to reach or feel like 100°

After a record setting lack of humid days in June we’ve has an uptick in some sticky weather this month. Dew points have reached the mid/upper 60s Wednesday and are predicted to climb even higher this week. Afternoon temperatures have been mainly seasonal and with a lack of 90° days and high humidity, the heat index has yet to reach 100° so far this summer in Indianapolis.

It is out there, the heat and scorching levels of heat and humidity are unrelenting across Texas and in the south-central Plains this week. Multiple states are under heat advisories and warnings. Late Wednesday the heat index was 112° in Dallas.

So when was the last time we reached the 100° mark in Indianapolis? It has now been 11 years! July 2012 was incredibly hot and dry with 7 days reaching 100°, two of which hit 105° on consecutive days, July 6th and 7th. That summer would produce a total of nine 100-degree days, the last July 25th with a high of 103°.

100’s are actually quite rare and have only occurred in 22 of the 153 years on record – that’s 14%. The most in a year was 12 in 1936.

We’ve come close, there was one day last summer (2022) on July 5th with a high of 99°.

The core of the heat still looks to stay out of our region over the next 10 to 16 days and very long-term we may have more frequent shots of milder air with a jet stream that buckles in the eastern U.S. That “dig” in the jet stream would actually feature cooler than average temperatures here. If you are a fan of hot and humid weather (it is summer of course), those days at least at this distance are looking to be rather infrequent.