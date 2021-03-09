When will it rain? Driest March on record to turn wet

WARM DAY

Another fine day and a warm one too! Temperatures once again reached the upper 60s with plentiful sunshine. The preliminary high of 68° is the normal high for April 28th and nearly 20-degrees above normal.

There is no let-up to this unseasonably warm weather as we see it for at least two more days. Thought clouds are to increase Wednesday, a strong south wind will elevate temperatures well into the 60s for the third straight day. It is easy to get lulled into this spring-like feel, but remember the average high for this time of year is still in the upper 40s! Wednesday will once again run as much as 20-degrees above normal.

WHAT HAPPENED TO WINTER?

Snow cover is now down from 70% two weeks ago to 17% today across the Nation Tuesday morning. This is the LEAST coverage since mid-December!

Thje polar branch of the jet stream was and still is in full retreat since late February and the pattern change has flooded the Nation with much warmer than average temperatures. The has been a shift with the warmer air shifting east and some colder air plunging into the western U.S.

A cool down is in the works later this week and I’m not convinced we have seen the last of winter. Colder times could be in the works after the mid-way point of the month. We are seeing hints and monitoring the changes. That will become more clear in the next few days.

STILL NO RAIN

We did some digging and this March has opened as the DRIEST March on record. We have not had a March open completely dry through nine days since weather records began 150 years ago. We are now approaching a rainfall deficit on nearly one inch.

TURNING WET

The first rain drops of the month could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon but nothing area-wide is expected until Thursday. With added clouds Wednesday a brief, passing shower could show up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The real rain chances arrive Thursday as early as the pre-dawn hours with more rain and even a chance of thunderstorms late day and evening. Rainfall amounts will vary but some locations could easily end up with a half-inch or more, especially if a few thunderstorms will get in the mix.