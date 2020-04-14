Where’s Spring!? Cool pattern holds while snow enters the picture…

Dry but cold to start your Tuesday morning! Expect a heavier coat again through the afternoon, but the strong wind has finally eased. Additionally, sunshine will be with us off and on through the day, marking a brighter day, as highs reach the middle to upper 40’s.

Clouds thicken tonight and through your Wednesday, as wave of rain and snow moves back into the state by sunrise. A sign that winter is still standing tall across parts of the US. Most will fall as rain but some slushiness in the grassy areas north will be expected! Of course, with rain and snow in the mix, expect a colder day with highs in the lower 40’s.

Another round of rain and snow will return on Friday before milder air returns for the weekend. After 80° heat, last week, we will likely not reach above average through the entire weekend but some 60’s will be in the mix on Sunday!