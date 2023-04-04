A spring storm has sent the warmest air of the year to central Indiana Tuesday. That same storm will bring on another potential large severe weather outbreak

WARMEST of the year. The preliminary high of 80° Tuesday is 2023’s warmest and warmest for this date since 1929. Ties the record set in 1929 and 1882. Normal high for JUNE 6th.

APRIL, the month that can and will produce some sharp temperature swings. 80° days (like today) sporadically show up. WARMEST high temp in an April was 90° set in 1942.

Storm surveys continue from local NWS offices and the updated state-wide tornado count has reached 22. 10 NWS Indy, 8 NWS Ft Wayne and 4 NWS Chicago. If this number holds it will tie for the 5th largest in state history.

NEW spring storm starting to generate thunderstorms that will likely become severe. First tornado watch of the day issued west late Monday. We are expecting storm-free conditions overnight but Wednesday will get bumpy. Early AM storms to be watched however afternoon/early evening storms could pose a greater threat.

A WATCH BOX will likely be required tomorrow. Indications support the potential of tornadoes in Indiana Wednesday. Below the NWS Short Range Ensemble Model tornado ingredients map. Heavily centered over the state.

Be sure to check back on-air later tonight for updated timing and please take time to review your severe weather action plan. Have multiple ways to receive warnings.