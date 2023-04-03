Temperatures are becoming milder this Monday morning and already rising into the lower to mid-50s. We have been tracking light rain showers over southern Indiana this morning. There is currently a boundary situated the state, which will keep shower chances around through midday in Indianapolis. A few thunderstorms may form with peak heating northwest of downtown Indianapolis. Highs should reach the upper 60s later today.

More rain and storm chances return overnight and early Tuesday morning. Forecast trends are showing more dry time as temperatures soar near the 80° mark! If Indy reaches 80°, it will be the first time of the year. If any storm breaks through the cap Tuesday afternoon, it may quickly intensify and reach severe criteria. The more favorable storm threat exists late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather is highlighted over the western half of Indiana on Tuesday with another moderate risk (level 4/5) set up over western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Tuesday is going to be breezy and unseasonably warm, which will create an unstable environment late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The slight risk zone shifts east on Wednesday as the storms ahead of the cold front move over the area. Main threats include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Once the storms move out of the Ohio Valley, the weather pattern becomes calmer. Higher pressure will bring the area more sunshine and seasonal temperatures at the end of the week. Easter Weekend turns milder and is looking dry right now!