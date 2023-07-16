The hazy appearance in the sky has returned to central Indiana! The wildfire smoke from Canada is going to impact the area the next two days, and it may result in poor air quality levels at times through Monday evening.

The air quality sensors at the ground level in Indy are rising to the “moderate” category at 9 AM Sunday. It will likely rise to unhealthier levels by Sunday midday/afternoon. If you were impacted by the smoky skies before, you may need to limit your time outdoors and take breaks inside.

There are going to be several dry hours ahead of our next round of rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon before the next chance of rain.

Most locations will stay dry at the start of the evening. However, forecast models are hinting at a cluster of thunderstorms moving into west central Indiana after 8 PM Sunday. The storm chances will continue through the overnight. A strong, gusty storm cannot be ruled out.

A cold front is going to travel over the Ohio Valley on Monday, and it will bring additional thunderstorm development. Storms will fire up ahead of the boundary by midday with more coverage over the area during the afternoon/evening. After the cold front passes, rain chances drop, and the wildfire smoke should retreat from central Indiana.