The upper-air pattern is locked in place and it will not budge for a few more days. More wildfire smoke from Canada will keep the air quality low here for a few more days

Wildfire smoke to linger if not THICKEN overhead by end of week. A heavier plume is forecast to spread southwest into Indiana by Friday evening. Air quality to suffer here and in multiple states in the eastern U.S. to end the work week. Alerts will likely be required for Friday as an upper-low lingers. Improvements are coming this weekend as the ‘blocking pattern’ eases.

COOL NIGHTS AHEAD

With the passage of a cold front early Wednesday morning the high temperatures failed to reach 80-degrees, snapping a streak of 10 consecutive days. This is really dry air and it will really cool over the next two nights. Lows early Thursday could fall below 50-degrees in outlying areas but area-wide lows in the 40s is expected early Friday. We are predicting a low of 48° in Indianapolis, the coolest low in the month of June in four years.

PATTERN CHANGING

With a pattern change in the works we will also offer up some needed rainfall this weekend and we need it. Most locations have been dry for the past three weeks and dry conditions have become wide-spread. The dry spell reached 18 days in Indianapolis with only one-third of an inch of rain since May 21st. This is the driest for these dates in 18 years and ranks 6th driest on record.

Humidity levels are to rise Saturday and rain chances will arrive Sunday. We are optimistic that some area-wide rainfall will occur, amounts will be better defined later this week.