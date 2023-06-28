The air is as poor as I’ve ever seen it here in central Indiana and for the entire state. Air Quality Alert day has been extended into Thursday as transition to a potential stormy pattern unfolds

Entering the 31st consecutive hour at the time of this post, of heavy wildfire smoke that is restricting visibility & producing very unhealthy air quality in Indianapolis and all of central Indiana. Air Quality Alerts extended into Thursday with improvements coming soon.

A multi-day severe storm threat here unfolding as jet stream flattens. While we sever ties with the smoke producing jet stream, new pattern carries storm ‘clusters’ into the state starting as early as sunrise. Prolific lightning, heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gust main threat.

MORE RAIN NEEDED

We are getting close to the end of June and officially the city of Indianapolis has had just under one-inch of rain. This is the driest June to-date since 2012 and ranks 5th driest on record. We are currently nearing 4″ below normal.

The forecast storm clusters may pose a severe threat but are known for producing plentiful rainfall. Though not evenly distributed, the prospects of beneficial rainfall will be afforded over the next few days with these potential clusters or complexes roaming entering the weekend. For the first time in a very long while seven day rainfall projections are encouraging.