Wind Advisory in effect Sunday; bright and seasonal start to the week

The threat for severe weather has ended across the Midwest this Sunday after an active start to the weekend. There were several hail reports within central Indiana, including quarter sized hail NE of downtown Indianapolis. The tornado threat remained west and south of the area on Saturday. However, there were gusty wind and large hail reports near Indy. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday because of the threat for large hail.

The thunderstorms also produced heavy downpours, especially within Hamilton, Madison and Delaware counties. The Flood Warning that was in effect earlier this morning expired at 8 AM. Radar estimates show 2.5” of rain falling south of Muncie and near Noblesville within a 24-hour period. FOX59 also received a report of 2.3” of rain by Morse Reservoir from the storms yesterday.

The big story of the day is the windy conditions that are expected throughout the day. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana until 8 PM. We are seeing sustained winds up to 36 MPH in Indianapolis at 9 AM. Gusts near 50 MPH are also being measured this mid-morning. Strong winds may make it difficult to travel, especially for those driving high profile vehicles.

The warmest time of the day has already occurred with highs in the mid-60s. Indianapolis had a high of 65° right around midnight. Steady temperatures in the 50s are likely this afternoon, which is near the average for late March.

Skies will clear out overnight with more sunshine to start the work week. Monday is going to be quiet and seasonal with highs in the upper 50s. More clouds arrive on Tuesday when a storm system travels over the Mid-South. Several areas will stay dry on Tuesday, but rain chances will rise for locations south of Indianapolis. Highs will struggle to rise near 50° on Tuesday because of the cloud cover and showers that will be around throughout the day.