Wind advisory until 5 p.m.; timing the rain this weekend

A wind-whipped, warmer day ahead! Out-the-door this morning, skies are mixed with clouds and dry weather continuing for our fourth day, milder too. Expect winds to increase with intensity through the late morning and last through the late afternoon.

As southwest winds intensify, our temperatures will rise quickly, too, marking the warmest of the week! If you have any loose objects outside, you might want to get those tied down or brought inside…gusts could reach 50 mph at times in a few counties.

We are tracking rain chances for the parts of weekend! Keep in mind, clouds will be increasing through the day tomorrow, while highs reach the 60’s for the second consecutive day. By tomorrow evening, a FEW light showers will begin to fall across the state (still lots of dry space). This is being initiated by a front that will hang around over the weekend and clear by Monday morning.

Saturday will be cloudier, as scattered, light showers will fall in parts of the state. The best chances will be for central and southern Indiana but rainfall amounts will be on the weaker side.

Sunday is when the rainfall picks up in both intensity and coverage, marking the wettest of the weekend. Colts play at 4:25 p.m….the roof will be closed and the air will be cooling! Rainfall totals for the weekend will range between a 1/2″ to 2″ in spots. Chillier air to return to open a new workweek.