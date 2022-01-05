Wind Advisory until 6 p.m.; arctic front brings coldest air of the season!

Prepare for strong winds today! A Wind Advisory has been issued for the northern half of Indiana through 6 p.m. An arctic cold front will kick up winds this morning and may produce a few passing flurries.

We will have sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times! Be sure to secure any loose objects around your home and prepare for power outages.

It’s already a chilly morning around the area. Temperatures at 6 a.m. are generally in the upper 30s. However, they will fall from here and drop back into the mid-20s for the afternoon.

Lows overnight are expected to dip down to the teens. Breezy winds overnight will create wind chills near zero tomorrow and Friday mornings!

It is going to be MUCH colder Thursday as highs struggle to rise above 20° in Indianapolis! A few passing snow showers remain a possibility for southern Indiana Thursday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow bands are going to set up south of the state.

The coldest air of the season arrives Friday morning with single-digit lows and potential for sub-zero wind chills! Another arctic blast arrives early next week.