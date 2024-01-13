An arctic front is moving through Central Indiana, bringing light snow and further dropping temperatures for Sunday. Wind Chill Advisories are also in place through Monday as the coldest air since December 2022 is on tap. The arctic air will be around through much of the week and a few snow chances also exist.

Light Snow Saturday Evening-Overnight

Snow is moving through Central Indiana Saturday evening ahead of a cold front that will bring the Arctic cold for a few days. This will be light as most spots will see around an inch, perhaps a few spots near two inches. It’s having no problems sticking to the roads. Be aware of possible slick spots and slick surfaces that haven’t been treated. It will end from west to east later this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will plummet even further following the frontal passage.

Wind Chill Advisory Posted; subzero wind chills on tap

Wind Chill Advisories have been extended to go through late Sunday or early Monday around here. Lows Saturday night will be near 0° with wind chill values dropping to as low as -15° to -25° possibly in some spots. This will be the story through Sunday morning with very few improvements for the daytime on Sunday. Check out the wind chills Saturday evening for states north and west.

Bundle up and layer up because these are dangerous wind chill levels around here. The coldest period will be Sunday through early Monday.

Previewing The Shortened Work/School Week

Luckily with the cold, MLK Day is Monday with schools being closed. Nonetheless, the shortened work and school week will be cold with a few snow chances in there. A system will miss Central Indiana just to our south Monday but its possible a few snow showers late Monday will be around. Then, we’ll see the sunshine for a few days as temperatures get a bit better by Wednesday.

The “not as cold” temperatures will likely be short-lived because highs in the teens return by next weekend.