Areas of rain and storms will continue off and on through today, as winds increase this afternoon and warmth surges statewide!

This morning temperatures are ranging between 35° to 45° for downtown with some lightning in the area and heavier downpours. Winds are steady but fairly light through the morning rush. Be sure to have a heavier coat and umbrella to begin the day for kids at the bus-stop.

The passage of a warm front by late morning will drive temperatures and begin to generate gustier conditions through southern and central Indiana. As rain coverage lowers in spots, warmth builds from the south to the north.

A Wind Advisory begins at noon and will go through 10 tonight. No doubt, a taste of spring on the way, as warmth and dew points climb significantly for late February. The record high today is 70° setback in 1922 and we could attain that in spots by 5 p.m. today.

More rain and storms will continue this evening and through the overnight, while temperatures remain steady on southwest winds.

Thursday brings an end to the rainfall, although warm to start, a cold front will pass the state around lunchtime and bring an end to the spring-like warmth. Colder air is expected through the afternoon hours with lows dropping to 25° by Friday morning!