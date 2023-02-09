Gusts will continue tonight but will subside sharply after midnight

Gusty winds to continue for a few more hours but drop off quickly after sunset. The jet stream “max” wind core overhead is shifting east and taking the storm system with it.

PEAK GUSTS through 5pm include 57mph Cloverdale, (Putnam Co.) 54 mph Indianapolis (Marion Co), 53mph Whitehall (Monroe co).

Power outages are highest across Ohio this evening. Outages range from 13k Indiana, 27k Kentucky and 35k Ohio late Thursday. HIGH WIND WARNING here expired at 7pm.

Expect GUSTY WINDS fore a few more hours but they will ease quickly after sunset and really drop off after midnight. Below, the forecast WIND GUST for 12am Friday.

The early day high of 60-degrees was a real taste of spring but that is long gone now. Temps have lowered to the upper 30 and lower 40s by evening and will drop to near freezing by daybreak Friday. What a turnaround! Look for a few passing snow flurries and Friday’s wind-chill will lower to the low to mid twenties, making it feel over 30-degrees colder than same time Thursday.