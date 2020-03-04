Breaking News
Winds ease but pattern is a fast one

Weather

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 42°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 10% 54° 42°

Wednesday

50° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 50° 37°

Thursday

54° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 54° 32°

Friday

45° / 30°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 30% 45° 30°

Saturday

48° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 26°

Sunday

62° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 30°

Monday

60° / 50°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

46°

9 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

4 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

5 AM
Clear
0%
38°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°
Data pix.

Gusty winds blew across central Indiana Tuesday reaching speeds of 46 mph in Indianapolis. A tree was toppled and crushed a car on the north-side but thankfully no one was injured.

The fast or progressive pattern brings quick temperature turns that in turn generate strong winds. The skies are set to clear this evening and winds will subside as colder air moves in. A new system will quickly dive into the state by sunrise Wednesday increasing clouds and bringing a chance of wet snow and rain before around sunrise.

SEVERE SEASON UNDERWAY

Powerful thunderstorms raked Tennessee late Monday night into the early hours Tuesday bringing killer tornadoes Nashville. Preliminary reports are that nearly two dozen people lost their lives as the storms struck late and night.

Preliminary assessment is that the storm produced a major tornado estimated as a EF-3 with winds from 135 mph to 165 mph.

Sadly the death toll has risen to 25 in Tennessee late Tuesday. The number of fatalities so far this year nation-wide is the highest since 2012.

The first tornadoes of 2019 came in mid-March last year, with three confirmed across the state. On average the state of Indiana averages one tornado in March. The number grows as severe weather season migrates north during the spring months.

Severe weather preparedness is a must and we are no strangers to tornadoes in Indiana. Some of the largest tornado outbreaks in history have included the state of Indiana - The Tr-State Tornado, Palm Sunday 1965 and the Super Outbreak of 1974 are among them.

Severe weather preparedness week is coming up in the third week of March with a state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday (March 18th). Don't wait - review plans with your family, friends and co-workers now. Have a plan in place.

