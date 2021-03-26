Winds ease as area dries out

The HIGH WIND WARNING will expire around 9 a.m. or earlier this morning, as the core of wind and strong, surface low pulls into the eastern Great Lakes Region. Shower chances are diminishing too, as clouds hover across the state.

By the afternoon, clouds will break in spots, winds go lighter and temperatures recover to seasonal levels.

The weekend opens with sunshine and cooler air for tomorrow morning. Sunshine will bring warmth on Saturday, along with a southwest flow. Expect a really nice day with highs nearing 70° by 4:00 pm.

Clouds increase by the evening along a cold front! This front will bring rain chances and a few storms with lightning and some hail possible.

Sunday morning, rain will end and winds will remain breezy! A cooler end to the weekend but lots of dry time both days will be enjoyed.