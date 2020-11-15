Windy Advisory in effect through 7 PM

The weather is active this Sunday morning as a strong cold front travels over the state. Wind speeds are rising with measured gusts in excess of 40 MPH at 9 AM. A Wind Advisory is in effect across central Indiana until 7 PM, but the strongest winds are going to occur this morning along the boundary. Wind gusts could rise to 50 MPH at times today and could knock down tree limbs. Isolated power outages also possible today.

We already experienced out high temperature of the day around 3 AM. Southerly winds drove temperatures into the lower to mid-60s during the predawn hours. Indianapolis climbed to 61° degrees. At 9 AM, temperatures fell into the mid-50s and they will continue to drop from here. During the afternoon, many locations will decline into the mid-40s.

The heaviest of the rainfall occurred overnight with the highest totals near the Terre Haute area. Around 1.00” of ran was measured in Terre Haute and 0.80” fell at the Indianapolis Airport last night. Lingering showers and a few storms are possible through midday, but most of the activity will move out of the area for the afternoon. Cloud cover will decrease and there should be breaks in the clouds late in the day.

The winds will become weaker this evening, but it will remain breezy tonight and on Monday. Skies will become clear overnight and lows will plummet into the lower 30s. There may be a chill in the air early in the workweek, but full sunshine is going to return, and highs will be seasonable on Monday. Temperatures will gradually rise through the week with highs in the 60s returning by Thursday!