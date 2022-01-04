Wind advisory issued as arctic front arrives; Coldest air of the season will produce wind-chill below zero

We’ve really been on easy street so far this winter with little to no snow and temperatures well above normal. It was only a question of when not if we’d get some real cold air and the first of two arctic blasts arrives Wednesday.

REBOUND

Only three afternoons all season have failed to reach the freezing mark and in a winter that has produced the most number of 60-degree days on record, we’ve had a pretty easy go of it thus far. 88% of the day since December first have been above normal and today was the 31st since December first. Out winter ranks among the top three warmest on record. But, you know you just cannot keep such a breakneck pace going and at some point the cold air would hit. And it does Wednesday.

The afternoon and late evening temperatures were running as much as 10-degree warmer from the same time on Monday and a brief spike in temperatures is often quite typical before an arctic front hits. The cold air that we will tap into is impressive and eye-catching with actual air temperatures 20 to 30-degrees BELOW zero across much of Canada.

ARCTIC AIR BLOWS INTO TOWN

Strong winds blow when temperatures take sharp swings and out temperatures will to start the day will be above freezing but fall sharply through the day. A wind advisory has been issued for the potential of gusts up to and exceeding 40 mph Wednesday.

These gusty winds will usher in bitter wind-chills as early as Wednesday evening and the “feels-like” will lower to the single digits by nightfall. The forecast wind-chill will remain in the single digits through all of Thursday and even go below zero by Friday morning – the coldest values here since last February.

There may be some snow that accompanies the cold front early Wednesday, a few flurries and even a passing snow shower cannot be ruled out. When air this cold hits, you ring-out all the available moisture so snow flurries might be common, something that has been lacking so far this season.

With colder air in place to end the work week, the questions whether or not we see our first substantial snow of the season. With a mere .50″ of snow this season, and nearly 8″ below normal, many are wondering if Thursday could be a snow-maker here. The prospects are not good as the storm track now dives far south and takes the next low pressure with it. We will monitor trends, but at the time of this post, the more appreciable snows will fall well south of central Indiana and perhaps even south of the state.