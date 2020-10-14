Windy and mild Wednesday; turning much cooler

We’re cashing in on sunshine this Tuesday. With completely clear skies, this is one of only 5 days all year long that we’ve been this sunny.

After a cold front brought showers and thunderstorms on Monday, a cooler and drier air mass took over and sent temperatures to the upper 30s Tuesday morning.

The combination of breezy winds that shifted out of the south, the dry air and brilliant sunshine helped temperatures rebound as much as 30+ degrees Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll be warmer Wednesday but windier too. Winds gusting near and above 30-35 mph at times are possible by the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, we’ll be tracking a stronger cold front which will bring showers and much cooler temperatures to the state. Rain totals, once again, aren’t looking all that impressive.

High temperatures will run more than 10-degrees below average by Friday afternoon, accompanied by a couple frosty mornings Friday and Saturday.