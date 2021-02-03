Windy and rain on the way; Colder pattern with surges of arctic air still being monitored

NEW STORM – ON THE WARM SIDE

We hope you enjoyed the sunshine because it will be very hard to come-by here for several days as the pattern undergoes a complete overhaul. A new storm system is on the move and while this one takes a more northern track and places central Indiana on the ‘warm’ side of it, there will be colder air to follow.

Winter storm warnings and even blizzard warnings have been issued across portions of the Midwest including nearby Illinois. Snow and wind will create whiteout conditions along the I-80 corridor Thursday with snowfall of over 6″ possible.

We will look for rain to spread across the state starting in western Indiana late morning to noon and area wide for the evening commute. Rainfall may be steady with gusty winds making for a slick Thursday evening commute.

COLD IS COMING BUT EXTENDED FORECAST STILL NEEDS WORK

The arctic outbreak is still in the forecast with the first of several fronts to come our way starting Thursday night. Some details are still to be ironed out as the machines struggle, per usual, with the intensity of the cold. This is even more evident off the overnight forecast models Wednesday that are still adjusting to the cold surge.

Forecast models will adjust to their detriment in favor of warmer or more “reasonable” temperatures. This built-in bias is often exposed when intense heat and cold are forecast. One thing to watch is the bitterness of the cold forecast fluctuating as well as the timing. It often does when this type of cold is unleashed.

“Dumb belling” and “chunks” of bitter cold now the desired solutions as the North American pattern undergoes changes. EXPECTED timing and intensity issues in the cold have emerged.

So there will be on-again-off-again computer projections on how the cold is handled, but the bottom line is we are headed to a exceptional stretch of cold.

U.S. GFS forecast jet stream

European forecast jet stream

When there is cold the snow usually follows and at this time, there are several “minor” waves embedded within the approaching polar front. These small features are more difficult to track but we know, will be present. At this time, early solutions (Monday) for a more potent weekend storm have been fading but some snow and some accumulation is still possible. We are looking at three to possible four of these waves from Saturday morning though Wednesday. Any one of these could become more or less important and will require close scrutiny – and we will be doing just that as more data becomes available. Be sure to check in often on air and here on-line as winter awakens!