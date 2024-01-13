Temperatures are bitter this Saturday morning with lows falling into the teens. The area is measuring sustained wind speeds between 20 and 30 MPH. However, wind gusts up to 45 MPH are still at play through the morning, which will keep wind chill values in the single digits! The wind speeds are going to remain elevated this afternoon but should drop back slightly compared to the 40 to 50 MPH wind gusts the area had overnight.

We are still tracking light snow showers around the area this morning. Totals will be low and stay below the half inch mark for most locations. The bigger story will how much the light, powdery snow will drift over the roads. Slick roads conditions are going to be possible today, especially on county roads and untreated roads around central Indiana. The blowing snow may even reduce the visibility in spots this morning and afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-20s.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 7 PM Saturday and will remain in effect through 1 PM Sunday. Temperatures are going to plunge overnight with actual air temperatures falling near zero. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH are still possible overnight, which is going to make it feel even colder outside. Wind chill values may even drop -20° to -30° by early Sunday morning! Frost bite, in those conditions, may occur within 30 minutes of being outside.

Unfortunately, the frigid weather is going to settle into central Indiana for most of the workweek. Temperatures are going to remain below the freezing mark through Thursday afternoon! There are a couple systems to watch this week, including a chance for light snow over southern Indiana Monday evening and night. Another system is projected to arrive late in the week, and it could potentially bring a chance for accumulating snow. It is still several days out, and the path may greatly change within the next few days, so it is important to stay tuned for updates this week!