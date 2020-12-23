Windy and warm precedes the first arctic blast of the season; What are the chances of snow for Christmas

MILD SPELL CONTINUES

It was the first full day of winter in central Indiana Tuesday and what a day it was. Under mostly sunny skies all day long the temperatures topped the mid/upper 40s. A slight downturn from Monday but still 7-degrees above normal. That’s four straight days above average in a month that has now produced 12 days (54%) above normal. This is the first month of meteorological winter, the months of December, January and February and over the past five years “winter” here has averaged above normal.

HERE COMES THE COLD

It’s been looming now for over a week in Canada, bitter cold and the prospects of it coming south has been building for days. Still on track to arrive before Christmas, a forecast that has held for over a week, an arctic blast will roar into the state starting late Wednesday night. However a very warm and windy Wednesday precedes front with temperatures surging well into the 50s by afternoon. It is rather typical that just before an arctic front hits the temperatures spike, and they will to as much as 20-degrees above normal.

Brace for the wind that will be strong and gusting around 40 mph at times early in the day and may go even stronger (over 50) as the front hits tomorrow night. We bracket the hours of 7 pm to 10 pm for the wall of steadier to heavier rain to fall and even carry a chance of a thunderstorm.

The temperatures will fall hard overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning and never really recover. Holding steady in the middle 20s Thursday afternoon the wind-chills could fall to single digits. In just a matter of hours, it will feel as much as 50-degrees colder!

Daybreak Friday, Christmas morning many area temperatures will dip into the single digits! Friday’s forecast is for a afternoon temperature in the low 20s with this being the coldest Christmas in 16 years (2004). That year we started below zero after a whopping snow storm just days earlier deposited 9” of snow. The low Christmas morning 2004 was -3° with a snow depth of 9”!

Historically we have about a 30% chance of a white Christmas in Indianapolis – a snow depth of 1” measured at 7am Christmas morning. The last one was 2017 and the greatest snow depth was the 9” in 2004.

SNOW CHANCES FOR CHRISTMAS

Rain will fall but as the cold hits, and typically it hits hard behind an arctic front, a brief period of heavy, wet snow will develop. While it will not last long it may be just enough to coat the ground very quickly before ending. Combined with the falling temperatures, the recent rain and wet snow will likely freeze quickly and create some slick conditions by sunrise Thursday.

On again and off again snow showers are expected to linger with even lake effect snow bands north into Christmas day. There could be a few locations with additional light accumulations, we will monitor trends.