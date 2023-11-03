Temperatures climbed on gusty winds Friday and a milder pattern takes hold

WINDY WARMER

The warmup started at daybreak when we snapped a streak of consecutive nights below freezing. Friday started at 35° in Indianapolis and with the aid of strong sunshine for most of the day temperatures were on the rise. Gusty winds of over 30 mph would then give the temperatures a big push back to and above 60-degrees in many locations for the first time since last Saturday.

The late day arrival of clouds, a product of the milder brand of air streaming across the Midwest, will really check the nighttime temperatures here with lows early Saturday morning only falling to near 50-degrees.

Sunshine this weekend will be more plentiful Sunday than Saturday and rain chances are to remain quite small, the exception some sprinkles late tonight and a small shower chance that accompanies and wind shifting front late Saturday.

70-DEGEREE DAY SOON?

We ended the month of October with 13, 70-degree day but now in November, those warmer days are harder to come by. On average we have only two more 70-degree days rest of the year but there could be one as early as Monday.

Gusty southwest winds are to return starting Monday morning as a low-pressure tracks north of the state. Temperatures are expected to be as much as 12° above normal and nearing 70° before clouds and a chance of showers arrive.