High pressure is in control today, which means clear skies are expected throughout the day. It may be a chilly morning with wind chills in the teens, but temperature will quickly improve heading into the afternoon.

A southerly wind shift occurred last night, and it will contribute to our quick warmup today. Wind speeds will rise this afternoon with gusts up to 35 MPH. The strong wind flow out of the south will drive highs into the lower 50s for many spots across central Indiana.

The weather looks pleasant this evening as temperatures slowly decline to the 40s. The milder air will prevent lows from falling too much overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the Monday morning rush hour.

Unseasonably warm air lingers into the workweek! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be trending nearly 20-degrees above the average high for the date.

Heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms will accompany the milder temperatures. Rain chances ramp up Monday night and the activity turns more widespread by Tuesday. Around an inch of rain will be possible with this storm system, making flooding a concern early in the week.