INDIANAPOLIS – After a rainy & stormy Wednesday, we have bounced back with the sunshine, not so much with the temperatures. The rest of the week will be quiet, but cooler.

Windy conditions for Thursday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of I-70 from 12 PM-8 PM. Winds could gust up to 40-50 mph this afternoon. You’ll want to take in or tie down any loose objects you have outside. Make sure to take in your trash cans too. Power outages could be possible.

The rest of your Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.





Wrapping up the workweek

Friday will be very seasonal. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s. A few showers cannot be ruled out during the day, so keep the rain gear handy.





Indy weekend forecast

The holiday weekend will be cool, but dry. Both days will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures during the day in the 50s.

Freezing temperatures expected, protect your plants

Easter morning and again Tuesday morning temperatures will drop at or below freezing. With flowers and trees already in bloom, this could damage plants and gardens if they are not covered.

Easter forecast

It won’t be the coolest or warmest Easter on record, but it will be nice! Temperatures will be in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain or snow is expected!



