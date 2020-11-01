Windy start to November; coldest air of the season arrives Monday morning!

Temperatures tumbled Sunday morning after a cold front traveled across central Indiana. Highs were in the lower 50s shortly after midnight and temperatures have dipped into the lower 40s at 8 AM. The wind speeds are strong enough to create wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s! We are tracking an even colder start to the workweek and the area will likely feel the coldest air of the season early Monday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern tier of the state until 5 PM. Wind gusts could rise near 45 MPH at times in the zone under the advisory. Even though Indianapolis and surround counties are not included in the advisory, strong winds are still expected for today. Gusts from 35 to 40 MPH will be possible through the afternoon.

The wind speeds will drop this evening under mostly clear skies. The temperatures will sharply drop after sunset and will fall to freezing by midnight. Overnight lows are going to fall into the mid to upper 20s around the state, likely marking the coldest temperatures of the season so far! Kids will want to wear layers at the bus stop in the morning. Wind chills could even drop near 20° before sunrise Monday morning.

It may be a cool open to the workweek, but highs will become unseasonably warm as the week progresses. The weather on Election Day looks pleasant temperature-wise with highs in the lower 60s. Highs near 70° will make an appearance next weekend! We are also tracking a sunny stretch of weather for the next several days!