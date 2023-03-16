Clouds are increasing across the area this morning, as dry weather holds out the door! Temperatures are slightly better to start the day compared to Wednesday, but a heavier coat still needed to begin the day. Dry weather is holding and should hold through the early afternoon, while winds increase and temperatures rise. Highs later today should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s before steadier rain arrives this evening and overnight.

Rain will be likely tonight through early Friday! Along with the rainfall, winds will be quite gusty too, as temperatures hover in the lower 50s/upper 40s. The cold front will pass through downtown around 8 a.m. bringing a colder change for St. Patrick’s Day, as temperatures tumble through the afternoon and into the evening. Wind chills will become a factor by the afternoon, so be sure to dress warmly for the parade or venturing out for a NCAA basketball watch party.

The weekend brings a deeper shot of colder air, as a few flurries could be around on Saturday but no accumulations expected. Both days will bring some sunshine with Sunday being the brightest of the weekend!