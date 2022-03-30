The weather is going to be active this Wednesday. Temperatures are already trending 10 to 20 degrees warmer compared to early Tuesday morning. Central Indiana is going to be in the “warm sector” of a complex storm system today. Strong southerly winds will help drive temperatures more than 15 degrees above normal highs for late March (Indy average: 58°). Highs will reach the mid-70s later today!

Wind speeds are going to pick up in speed late this morning and peak early in the afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all central Indiana for today. The advisory will begin at 10 AM and expire at 10 PM.

There will be several dry hours to enjoy today under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out at times before the main line of showers and storms arrives in the evening. Thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front. The warm, humid air will likely fuel the storms, and some may become strong to severe.

Southern Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms between 5 PM and 11 PM. Bloomington, Spencer, and Terre Haute fall under the slight risk zone, which has a more favorable atmosphere to trigger some of the stronger storms.

A severe weather outbreak is likely in the deep South today.

The rest of central Indiana has a more isolated severe weather threat for tonight. The storms tonight will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Be sure to have ways to receive severe weather alerts this evening!

This storm system is going not only going to impact Indiana, but also a large portion of the United States. There is an imminent severe weather outbreak for the South today. Mississippi, Alabama, and western Tennessee are under a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) for severe thunderstorms. All threats are at play for today.

Behind this complex storm system, temperatures are going to sharply drop. Cold rain will turn to light snow Thursday night and into Friday morning. Highs will only rise into the mid-40s at the end of the week. Shower chances return Saturday evening with seasonal temperatures.

