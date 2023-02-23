Gusty winds once again elevated temperatures to spring levels Thursday but those winds shifted. Colder air pours into the state on northwest winds.

The show is over, at least for now. A TEMPERATURE TUMBLE is fully underway Thursday afternoon. After another unseasonably mild day, winds are shifting and a February feel returns Friday. Temps fall sharply rest of the evening area-wide.

Behind the front, winds shift and remain brisk overnight. With MUCH COLDER air arriving, it will feel as much as 50-degrees colder Friday morning with wind-chills in mid-teens.

Clouds will slow the warming on Friday and expected afternoon temps are to reach near 40-degrees. The clouds are to thicken and very late Friday night or after midnight Saturday morning some patchy light snow is possible.

Weary of the wind? We have had a dozen days this month with peak wind gusts of 35 mph or higher. Here in WINDIANAPOLIS, it’s the 3rd straight day with a peak WIND GUST of 40mph or higher. February 2023 has produced a half-dozen days of peak gust of over 40mph. Strongest 54 mph February 9th.

The weekend opens chilly but will turn milder again with a new spring-like storm arriving to start the work week. Once again, gusty winds are expected by early Monday along with rain, thunderstorms and unseasonably mild air.

With only a few days left in the month, this February will likely finish among the warmest 20% on record. It currently ranks 10th warmest.