INDIANAPOLIS- Tuesday becomes Indy’s fourth day of colder than average weather and comes just a day after an inch and a half of snow fell in the city. The cooler weather has resulted from a couple upper level troughs that have stretched across the Central US on their way east. This would explain why temperatures have been colder than average no matter whether sun or clouds are in the sky. Clouds will return to the area tonight, but unlike the past few days, it will come along with a warm up.

Becoming cloudier & warmer on Wednesday

Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions will greet us in the morning. A few showers will be in the area before the afternoon as well. Temperatures will go from upper 30s to about 60 degrees during the day. A period of sun in the afternoon will help tremendously with this warm up. A slow change from our northwest wind direction will make a difference too. Clouds and a healthy round of rain will return again after dark and continue through a portion of the night. This comes ahead of a warm front and will keep lows in the 50s overnight.

Warmest days of 2022 lie ahead

Warm air at the surface will help us climb to about 70 degrees come Thursday. Clouds will still win out the day, but we’ll also get some sun in the afternoon. The warm up will continue on Friday as a strong ridge begins to build across the Eastern US. Highs will reach the mid 70s even though it will be a mostly cloudy day. A couple showers or storms will be present too.

The warmest two days so far this year occur at the perfect time – the weekend. Saturday out sky will be mostly to partly sunny with highs soaring into the low 80s! It will be an excellent day for anything outdoors, but be prepared for some wind. Sunday will be another warm one with highs topping off around 80 once again. Late day showers and storms will threaten the evening hours, but take advantage of the beautiful weather before then if you have the chance!