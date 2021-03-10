Windy Wednesday brings first 70-degree day here; Dry March to receive first rainfall

70° FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR

Gusty winds elevate temperatures and bring the FIRST 70° day to Indianapolis this year. Over two weeks earlier than last year and normal high for May 5th.

The first 70° day in Indianapolis is early! The average first occurrence falls on the calendar date of March 18th (Last year, March 28th). The earliest came on January 11th, 1890.

We waited until April 25th in 1984. Next up 75°!!!

Enjoy the evening, those gusty winds will continue but temperatures will remain near 60-degrees through midnight. Rain chances are not rising until after midnight into the pre-dawn hours Thursday so enjoy!

The winds will remain brisk and gusty well beyond midnight but will ease some overnight. The peak wind gust in Indianapolis reached 49 mph while Marion, Muncie, Columbus, Zionsville, Crawfordsville and Kokomo all surpassed a 40 mph gust Wednesday. A large portion of the Midwest is under a wind advisory including a portion of western Indiana until 1 am.

RAIN CHANCES COMING

We are 10 days into the month of March and have yet receive a drop of rain! That has never happened to start a March in the 150 years of weather records. That will change when showers arrive after midnight and increase toward sunrise. Showers grow to downpours and even a few thunderstorms by early afternoon Thursday ahead of a wind shifting, cold front. A very mild day but wet at times with rain tapering to showers and ending late Thursday night form north to south. Rainfall of a half-inch is possible but will not be evenly distributed. Any one place under a thunderstorm could have a locally higher total.

WHERE’S WINTER?

Well, we found it. Temps have dropped over 40-degrees from same time Tuesday out west. Powerful winds blow and spur on potential for severe/tornado producing t-storms.

We are not expecting a huge drop in temperatures here but a return to a more seasonal feel is certainly in the works. Temperatures will cool for the weekend and we have updated the early week system. The track now is a more southern route which brings cooler temperatures that previously forecast. We have been expecting a shift to more of a March feel here and the thought that winter isn’t over yet is still very likely especially has we pass the mid-way point of the month. Have we seen that last snow? That’s doubtful. Stay tuned.