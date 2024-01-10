Long forecast pattern change is fully underway, real winter weather arrives this weekend

GLOOMY MONTH

A quick moving “clipper” brings a shot of snow overnight then offers some breaks Thursday for sunshine. The snow overnight may be brief but could lead to some minor/light accumulation. This fast mover will kick up winds and deliver some drier air Thursday leading to some breaks in the clouds! This may be the best chance of seeing sun for several more days.

LATE WEEK STORM AND SECOND OF THE WEEK TAKES SHAPE

Attention turns to a developing powerhouse storm late week. Multi-model solutions lean toward a storm track bringing more rain than snow here. Multiple states that just received nearly a foot of snow this week are once again under winter storm watches. The storm track is key and at this distance is subject to change. A south jog to the track would spell more accumulating snow here and updates on this storm will be ongoing. At this time the HIGHEST PROBABILITY of significant snowfall will be north.

What we know tonight is that the onset of this storm arrives before sunrise Friday. A period of wet snow with some possible accumulation before a change to steady/soaking rainfall is expected. As storm departs, rain back to snow and gusty winds deliver much colder air entering the weekend.

First arctic blast of the season is coming. Nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter, over 80% of the days have been above normal. Cold wave will drop temps here to as much as 25-degrees below normal into early next week.