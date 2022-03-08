Cloudy skies and colder air is back in Indiana! The current northwest flow has shifted us back to a colder pattern, more of winter than spring, as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 40s this afternoon. Some clouds could thin by late afternoon, adding to some brightness to end the day!

A southern system will brush southern Indiana tomorrow morning with a rain chance, adding more clouds to central Indiana for Wednesday morning. Clouds should begin to clear slowly through the afternoon tomorrow bringing a slight bump in temperatures, more seasonal to this time of the year!

More dry weather to hold through Thursday (Pick of the Week) before a wintry mix returns for Friday! Right now, it appears a rain to snow change will occur through the day with some slushy accumulations at best. Sharply colder air will arrive Friday night and into Saturday with additional snow showers and light accumulations. Saturday will be a rough day, considering that last Saturday brought record highs…what a week in March!