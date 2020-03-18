Winter ends with spring-like storms

The winter season officially comes to an end on Thursday at 11:50 PM. Before it closes, we’re tracking a wet, windy and potentially stormy sendoff. So far, Wednesday is shaping up to be a wet one. This first round of rain will ease late tonight, but before it does, we can’t rule out an isolated, non-severe thunderstorm or two.

A warm front will swing north tomorrow and send temperatures surging into the mid and upper 60s. However, a more stormy pattern comes with warmer temperatures. Rain chances rise as we head into the afternoon and will continue with us through the late evening hours on Thursday.

Instability will increase tomorrow afternoon, especially between any lulls in the rain, and the dynamics will begin to cause concern for the potential of strong to severe storms.

The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours but an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware on Thursday and keep tuning into FOX59 for more updates as we get them.