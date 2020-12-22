Winter has arrived but a warm up is coming before the coldest air of the season

WINTER HAS BEGUN

The first day of winter has arrived and we turned milder! Go figure! Winter began in the Northern Hemisphere precisely at 5:02 am Monday when the direct rays of the sun reached the Tropic of Capricorn. This is the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 22 minutes of daylight. Though we have lost a total of nine minutes of daylight in December, days will begin to grow longer moving forward.

Temperatures went up as the second in a series of fast moving “clippers” sweep the state. Behind the clouds and rain early day, temperatures jumped with some sunshine to 48-degrees in Indianapolis while some locations reached the lower 50s. This was the mildest day in over a week.

The warm up isn’t long-lived as new clouds descended on the state and chilly air will be drawn south through the night. Tuesday will be a sunny day and a cooler one – but still not very bad at all for mid-December.

The sunshine broke out for the second straight day here and we will take every bit of it. Tuesday will be day three of sunshine with even brighter skies expected overhead. Cloud cover will be under 30% for most of the day and will aid in temperatures returning into the lower 40s. Not as warm as Monday but still above average for this time of year.

TEMPERATURE SWINGS ARE COMING

Monday’s temperatures were the warmest here in well over a week and some locations even cracks the 50-degree mark. This is the first of two days that we identified as potentially reaching or surpassing 50° last week. The next is Wednesday.

These fast moving “clipper” lows are racing along a slowly sagging polar jet stream, a jet stream that is about to take a real dive just before Christmas. The third low in the series will be the strongest and will tap into bitter cold air that has been looming in central Canada for just over a week.

As first forecast last week, an arctic front will sweep the state this week. After reaching early November 50s during the afternoon Wednesday, this front will generate rain by evening then send temperatures falling sharply through the night. By early Thursday rain will have changed to snow as bitter cold flows freely into the state Christmas Eve day.

We are expecting the cold to be short-lived but bitter, delivering lows in the single digits and wind-chills below zero by Christmas morning. This will be the first arctic blast of the season and the coldest Christmas since 2004. This Christmas will be nearly 40-degrees colder than last year when the we reached a high of 62°, among the top 5 warmest on record.

The jest steam will take a very steep dive into the Nation Thursday and deliver the coldest air of the season.

Snow chances are still alive and well especially when the change to snow occurs after midnight Thursday morning. Amounts could vary form a coating to a couple inches in eastern Indiana, where the cold and precipitation change lingers longest. Stay tuned, we will firm up the snow prospects of the the next few days.