Winter is officially underway and a passing cold front will deliver a rare below normal day

We entered the day with a December among the warmest on record. At precisely at 10:59am winter officially began but real signs of the season are still lacking.

IT’S WINTER

Winter is under way and right on cue a cold front is headed our way. It has a real chill behind it and will deliver only the third day below normal all month Wednesday. High temps are to stay in the 30’s Wednesday. The month has only produced TWO days under 40-degrees! Just remarkable and extremely rare, the fewest for a December since 2001 when none of the days that December through the first twenty-one days were below forty degrees.

WINTER WARMTH

We use the cold weather months of the calendar, December, January and February as meteorological winter and at three weeks in, it’s been impressive warmth. Nineteen of the first twenty one days (90%) have averaged above normal. That’s good for the 10th warmest on record. The month has produced seven 60-degree days and the temperature surplus adds up to a daily temperature of +7° per day above normal.

NO BUSINESS IN SNOW BUISNESS

The warmth of the month is also taking a toll on the snow and if snow removal is your business you are once again off to a terribly slow start. Scanning weather records, only three December’s on record have failed to produce measured snow, the last was in 1940. This is shaping up to be number four!

For the season a half-inch of snow has fallen, that occurred on November 14th, over one month ago. The outlook for snow doesn’t look good beyond Christmas and to end the year as milder than average conditions look to continue. Forget a “White Christmas” again this year as temperatures surge Friday to the warmest for a Christmas Eve in thirty-nine years. At 20-degrees above normal, we could reach 60° late Friday in many locations as rain, not snow moves in.