Winter isn’t done yet

Our string of beautiful spring-like days has rolled on. However, we have a speed bump coming in the forecast. Since March 1st, all 5 days of Meteorological Spring have been above. Once we get to Friday, “below average days” is going to get a score on the board.

Clouds are increasing this evening as a cold front off to our west approaches. A few widely scattered showers have developed across central Indiana Thursday afternoon. There is not a lot of moisture available in the atmosphere, so these showers will will be light and brief as they push off to the ESE. That front will pass tonight, shifts our winds out of the northwest and our temperatures will take a dive.

Temperatures drop to the freezing mark again early tomorrow morning and flurries to scattered light snow showers are expected for parts of central Indiana as we start off Friday. We aren’t looking at a lot snow, but a light dusting is possible, particularly for our northeastern counties.

Temperatures Friday afternoon do not rebound they way we’ve been able to in previous days. Highs in the afternoon will only rise into the upper 30s for most but breezy conditions will create a wind chill, making us feel like we don’t even get out of the upper 20s by the afternoon.

The chill doesn’t last long. The cold will exit almost as quickly as it arrives. By the weekend, sunshine returns and we’ll go from starting the weekend at 20-degrees Saturday morning, to finishing it Sunday afternoon in the 60s.