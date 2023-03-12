Light snow fell across central Indiana overnight and most of the snowfall has moved east into Ohio this morning. Preliminary snow reports from CoCoRaHS data shows the highest snow totals in Delaware, Madison, and Henry counties with around 2” of snow. The Indianapolis Airport received 0.6” of snow, which is the first measurable snowfall for the city since January 30 (0.3”).

The snow mostly accumulated on lawns and elevated surfaces with this wave. Any snow that fell on roads and sidewalks quickly melted due to the warm surface temperatures. The roads are wet, and any slick conditions will be isolated.

We are still seeing lingering flurries and patchy drizzle in parts of the area, which will be the case through the afternoon. Skies will remain overcast today as highs rise into the lower 40s.

A cold front is going to slide over central Indiana overnight and the boundary will bring another shot at precipitation. Light rain will mix in with snowflakes before sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will quickly fall with the northwesterly wind shift with lows in the upper 20s.

Be prepared for even colder weather on Monday with highs struggling to rise into the mid-30s. Highs will be running nearly 15-degree below normal for mid-March. Scattered snow showers return Monday afternoon and night. However, very little to no accumulation is expected with tomorrow’s snow chance.

Temperatures will improve midweek with temperatures rising to seasonal levels Wednesday and potentially in to the 60s Thursday. The mild weather is not going to last very long. Another system will bring scattered rainfall and windy weather on St. Patrick’s Day.