Saturday Snow Recap

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.

Lake Effect Snow in Northern Indiana

Northwesterly winds are still creating lake effect snow for the northern third of the state this morning. The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory near South Bend and southwest Michigan until 1 PM Sunday. Snow totals may range from 2” to 4” with isolated spots up to 6” near Lake Michigan.

A few flurries are flying near Hartford City, Marion, and Winchester this morning from the lake effect. Locally, we are seeing lake effect cloud cover. Dry conditions are in favor across central Indiana today with a high of 37° in Indianapolis.

Chilly Pattern Setting Up

Sadly, the warmest day of the week is on Monday with highs in the lower 40s. Quite a change compared to last week when the rare, warm air produced highs in the 70s! A more “winter-like” pattern sets up this week with unseasonably cool highs for the next several days.

Wintry Mix Midweek

We are also tracking our next wave of precipitation set to arrive on Tuesday. This round will initially bring snow with the precipitation transitioning to rain by the afternoon. Forecast are hinting at a light, sticking snow over the northern half of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we are still a few days away to pinpoint potential totals.